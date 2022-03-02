Seasonal precipitation predictions in Desert Locust winter/spring/summer breeding areas (March – August 2022) (Issued 16 February 2022)

Drier than normal conditions will continue in winter breeding areas along both sides of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Wetter than normal conditions may occur during April in the Horn of Africa and spring breeding areas in the interior of Saudi Arabia and Yemen as well as in northwest Africa and perhaps in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan. Wetter than normal conditions are also expected in the summer breeding areas of the Sahel from West Africa to Eritrea during July and August, and along the Indo-Pakistan border from June to August.

Winter breeding areas (March)

Red Sea and Gulf of Aden: much drier than normal

Spring breeding areas (March–May)

East Africa: drier than normal except NE+C Somalia (March), normal in N Kenya / E Ethiopia and wetter in NE+C Somalia (April), normal to drier than normal (May)

Arabian Peninsula interior: normal (March), normal to wetter than normal (April–May)

SE Iran / SW Pakistan coast: drier than normal (March, May), perhaps wetter than normal (April)

NW Africa: normal (March, May), wetter than normal (April)

Summer breeding areas (June–August)