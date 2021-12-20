Regional Bureau for the Middle East and North Africa: COVID-19 Response, Update #25 (1 – 30 November 2021)

Key Figures

17.4 million people of concern in the Middle East and North Africa(2021 planning figures)

18,664 cases of COVID-19 reported among people of concern (POCs) to UNHCR since March 2020, including fatalities

19 out of 19countries in the MENA region have confirmed the inclusion of refugees in their national COVID-19 vaccination programmes or plans

19 out of 19countries in the MENA region have started COVID-19 vaccinations for refugees

Regional Developments

Following a reported decline in COVID-19 cases across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in October, daily reported cases rose considerably during November. Several national health authorities detected cases of the Omicron variant, leading to reinforced travel restrictions and other precautionary measures. Vaccination campaigns continued throughout the region, with many health authorities expanding booster shoots and authorizing vaccination for youths in anticipation of a further wave of the virus.

UNHCR continued to reinforce local health responses through deployment of temporary and mobile vaccination centres in camps and at UNHCR premises, delivery of PPE, medical and hygiene equipment to health authorities, and continuing community outreach initiatives to inform on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination.

Over one million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine in Mauritania, making it among the countries in Africa with the highest rate of vaccination, with Mbera camp also reporting a high vaccination rate among refugees. The total number of vaccinated individuals in Yemen doubled to 600,000 during November following the delivery of additional doses, while the number of PoCs reported to have received the vaccine rose considerably from under 100 in September to over 1,985 by end-November. In light of rising daily infections, countries including Egypt, Israel, Lebanon and Tunisia began authorizing COVID-19 vaccination for children and youths.