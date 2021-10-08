Qatar Fund for Development sends a shipment of medical aid consisting of 200 respirators

Urgent medical aid was sent to Algeria

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) sent an urgent medical aid to the sisterly Democratic Republic of Algeria, in support of the efforts of the Algerian to combat the outbreak of the emerging pandemic of the Corona virus (Covid-19).

The urgent medical aid shipment, consisting of 200 ventilators, arrived in the Democratic Republic of Algeria, that was provided by Barzan Holdings Company, affiliated to the Qatari Ministry of Defense.

His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, stressed that this medical aid provided by the State of Qatar to brotherly and friendly countries is an embodiment of solidarity and cooperation between brothers and friends, and it also comes within the framework of global efforts to combat the spread of this pandemic and out of the duty of joint international responsibility. And in support of international efforts to stop the spread of this virus.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Naama, Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Algeria, pointed to the role played by the State of Qatar in helping brotherly and friendly countries since the beginning of the pandemic, to face the consequences of the Pandemic and mitigate the outbreak of the disease.

His Excellency stressed the solidarity and permanent cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and the strengthening and support of the deep and distinguished relations and the close foundations between them, which is an indication that the State of Qatar, the leadership and people, stand by the brotherly Algeria.

The relations of the two countries is strong and well-established, and there is permanent cooperation and coordination between the two countries on common issues, and the wise leadership of the two countries has the will to develop cooperation and solidarity in all circumstances, and we always strive to consolidate relations and always search for ways to enhance cooperation in the interest of both countries.

It is noteworthy that this assistance comes as a continuation of the urgent medical assistance provided by the State of Qatar to brotherly and friendly countries, through Qatar Fund for Development. Last year, the State of Qatar provided nearly 10 tons of urgent medical aid to help combat the pandemic in the Democratic Republic of Algeria, and This is a continuation of its urgent support to several brotherly and friendly countries during this unprecedented pandemic, with the aim of extending a helping hand to them and helping them to overcome the Corona virus crisis that swept the world.