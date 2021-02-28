New Japan funding for Refugees and Asylum-Seekers in Algeria

The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, welcomes a contribution of USD 1 million from the Government of Japan for essential humanitarian assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in Algiers and other urban areas, and for Sahrawi refugees in the five refugee camps in Tindouf province, in south-western Algeria.

Japan’s timely and essential contribution will allow UNHCR to respond to the protection and assistance needs of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country through UNHCR’s humanitarian assistance programme.

Japan’s contribution will specifically help ensure health assistance for both refugees and asylum-seekers. Support provided will include access to health services, including COVID-19 prevention and response, reproductive health capacity development, and distribution of sanitary materials for the most vulnerable Sahrawi refugees living in the Tindouf refugee camps. For refugees and asylum-seekers in urban areas, support will include access to all levels of health service including COVID-19 prevention and response. “UNHCR would like to thank the people and the Government of Japan, for their support to the persons of concern to UNHCR – both urban asylum-seekers and refugees, including the Sahrawi refugee population in the camps,” said UNHCR Representative Agostino Mulas. “This significant contribution is crucial as the Algeria operation is precariously underfunded, and we need additional donors for our very much needed lifesaving programmes. We are so pleased that Japan has made this very generous contribution.” H.E. Mr. KONO Akira, Ambassador of Japan to Algeria, remarked: “I highly appreciate the activity of UNHCR and feel delighted to work together on this project, which goes in line with the promotion of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) stipulated in the SDGs. UHC and the promotion of Human Security are also important pillars in the process of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), of which the 8th edition is due to be held in Tunisia in 2022.” As of February 2021, UNHCR Algeria has only received USD 3.6 million (nine percent) out of the USD 40.7 M required for the country’s overall operational needs. Last year,

UNHCR was funded at 62% of its overall needs of USD 34.9 million, the highest in many years thanks to its generous donors.

