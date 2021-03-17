Algeria + 15 more
Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #1 - February 2021
This Middle East and North Africa (MENA) report summarizes mobility restrictions at airports, land, and blue border crossing points resulting from the mitigation measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
11 countries in the region are under partial restrictions while only 6 do not implement any restriction measure at national level
Blue border crossing points observed a widespread reopening process in the first two months of 2021
International airports and land border crossing points in the region observe a moderate reopening since January 2021
