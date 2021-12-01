Algeria + 16 more
Middle East and North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #10 - November 2021
Partial Restriction Measures are implemented at national level in 11 countries in the Region and only in 6 of them no restriction is imposed.
In the end of November Morocco decided to close its six international airports to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19.
There are only 5 countries that are under National Emergency
A progressive reintroduction of partial restrictions is confirmed in several countries and Points of Entry in the Region.