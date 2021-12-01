Algeria + 16 more

Middle East and North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #10 - November 2021

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • Partial Restriction Measures are implemented at national level in 11 countries in the Region and only in 6 of them no restriction is imposed.

  • In the end of November Morocco decided to close its six international airports to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19.

  • There are only 5 countries that are under National Emergency

  • A progressive reintroduction of partial restrictions is confirmed in several countries and Points of Entry in the Region.

Related Content