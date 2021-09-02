Algeria + 16 more

Middle East and North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #7 - August 2021

  • Partial Restriction Measures are implemented at national level in 10 countries in the Region.

  • More than two thirds of international Points of Entry in the Region are now fully operational.

  • There are 6 countries that are under National Emergency

  • Changes in operational status of international Points of Entry have been observed especially in northern Africa and GCC countries.

