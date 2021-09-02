Algeria + 16 more
Middle East and North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #7 - August 2021
Attachments
Partial Restriction Measures are implemented at national level in 10 countries in the Region.
More than two thirds of international Points of Entry in the Region are now fully operational.
There are 6 countries that are under National Emergency
Changes in operational status of international Points of Entry have been observed especially in northern Africa and GCC countries.