Algeria + 16 more

Middle East and North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #6 - July 2021

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • More countries (10) are adopting partial restriction measures.

  • More than 80 per cent of international airports are fully operational in the region.

  • There are 6 countries that are under National Emergency.

  • No changes in the operational status of international points of entries with the exception of the opening of two land border crossing points.

