Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #4 - May 2021

  • 11 countries in the region are under partial restrictions while only 6- two less than in the previous month- do not implement any restriction measure at national level.

  • No changes are recorded in the operational status of Points of Entry in the Region with the exception of one land border that changed its status and closed in this month.

  • There are six countries in the region- Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Tunisia and UAE- whose Points of Entry are all fully operational.

