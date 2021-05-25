Algeria + 15 more
Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #4 - May 2021
11 countries in the region are under partial restrictions while only 6- two less than in the previous month- do not implement any restriction measure at national level.
No changes are recorded in the operational status of Points of Entry in the Region with the exception of one land border that changed its status and closed in this month.
There are six countries in the region- Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Tunisia and UAE- whose Points of Entry are all fully operational.
