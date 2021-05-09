Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #3 - April 2021

9 countries in the region are under partial restrictions while 8 do not implement any restriction measure at national level.

Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia, and Yemen are under partial restrictions while Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, and UAE do not implement any restriction measure at national level.

5 countries have declared a national emergency. However, the national emergency measure does not necessarily coincide with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and may be an extension of previous security measures.