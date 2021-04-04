Algeria + 15 more
Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #2 - March 2021
Attachments
9 countries in the region- two less than last month- are under partial restrictions while 8 do not implement any restriction measure at national level.
International airports and land border crossing points in the region observed a moderate reopening since January 2021.
Blue border crossing points continue the reopening process started in the first two months of 2021.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.