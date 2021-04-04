Algeria + 15 more

Middle East And North Africa - Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #2 - March 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

9 countries in the region- two less than last month- are under partial restrictions while 8 do not implement any restriction measure at national level.

International airports and land border crossing points in the region observed a moderate reopening since January 2021.

Blue border crossing points continue the reopening process started in the first two months of 2021.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content