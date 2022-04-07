Middle East and North Africa Humanitarian Situation Report, 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights:

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region had 15,725,344 million laboratory-confirmed cases and 278,541 deaths from COVID-19 as of 31 December 2021. Direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the escalation of conflicts in Yemen, and protracted humanitarian situation in Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Syria continued to have an impact on the lives and wellbeing of the region’s most vulnerable children.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF supported national efforts to address the pandemic’s immediate effects and ensured the continuity of essential services for disadvantaged children in vulnerable communities.

UNICEF advocated for school reopenings and in-person learning opportunities and provided assistance in ensuring vulnerable children’s access to safe learning environment. Despite certain constraints, it supported national initiatives for quality distance learning.