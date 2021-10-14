KSRelief monthly bulletin: September 2021

Supporting Algeria after the wildfires

On 9 August 2021, Algeria experienced the worst wildfires in its history. The fires spread across 18 provinces in the country, killing at least 90 people and injuring many others. The conflagrations began in the Kabylia region of Algeria, which was the worst hit by the disaster. Some villagers fled, while others tried to hold back the flames themselves, using buckets of water, tree branches and primitive tools; despite their efforts, the fires still resulted in extensive human and material losses.

To support Algerians impacted by the fires, KSrelief sent an airlift carrying urgent humanitarian assistance to help mitigate the effects of the catastrophe. The aid was sent according to directives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to alleviate the crisis and ease the suffering of the victims.