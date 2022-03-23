Japan ramps up Support for Refugees and Asylum-Seekers in Algeria

ALGERIA

The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, welcomes the increased contribution of USD 1.4 million from the People of Japan for humanitarian assistance for vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Algeria in the areas of health and sanitations.

This contribution will be crucial to ensure access of refugees and asylum-seekers to healthcare, hygiene, sanitation, and safe domestic fuel. Thanks to Japan’s support, refugees will be able to access health services, including HIV, reproductive health, and post-natal care, supporting midwifery and nursing schools. Furthermore, this contribution will ensure the provision of hygienic materials, as well as safe and clean cooking gas, while mainstreaming the prevention and response to reduce COVID-19 morbidity and mortality rates.

In partnership in Japan, this intervention puts refugees at the center of planning, fostering the participation of refugee women and young girls in their own community, while strongly contributing to the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals 3, 5, 7 and 17 on good health, gender equality, access to energy and partnership for the goals. Likewise, it will enable UNHCR to provide lifesaving assistance and essential services for refugees and asylum-seekers, which is critical to combat the longstanding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid further protection risks.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the people of Japan for the continued trust they place in UNHCR´s programme in Algeria. For the second year in a row, and with an increased contribution, this support will enable us to provide an effective and comprehensive humanitarian response to refugees in Algeria.” said UNHCR Representative Agostino Mulas.

H.E. Mr. KONO Akira, Ambassador of Japan to Algeria, remarked:

“UNHCR has always been a valued partner for Japan in providing humanitarian assistance in various parts of the world and in Algeria in particular. I feel delighted to work together again with Mr. Agostino Mulas and his team on this new project, which goes in line with the promotion of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) stipulated in the SDGs. COVID-19 pandemic reaffirmed the importance of UHC and the promotion of Human Security, which are also important pillars in the process of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), of which the 8th edition is due to be hosted by Tunisia in August this year.”

Japan is a strategic partner for the refugee response, providing key support to make a difference in the lives of refugees and asylum-seekers around the world and in Algeria. UNHCR welcomes this contribution and hopes to continue working in partnership for the benefit of refugees in Algeria.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Marina Villuendas, Algiers, Algeria villuend@unhcr.org

Eunice Ohanusi, Tindouf, Algeria ohanusie@unhcr.org