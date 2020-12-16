Impact of COVID-19 on Migrants and Refugees in the Arab Region

Introduction

Migrants and refugees are among the social groups most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and are suffering disproportionately from its social and economic consequences. They are at the forefront of the pandemic, providing essential services including health, cleaning, domestic work, agriculture and food production, and ensuring the continuity of supply chains across the Arab region. The pandemic has exacerbated the vulnerability of refugees and asylum seekers in urban, rural and camp contexts, while negatively impacting humanitarian assistance.

Countries are called upon to take immediate steps to protect and empower migrants and refugees, and enable them to overcome the direct and longer-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus ensuring that no one is left behind. Countries are also called upon to recognize the contribution of migrants and refugees to the societies and economies of the region and to their countries of origin, and are urged to fight xenophobia and discrimination towards them.