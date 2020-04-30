GIEWS Country Brief: Algeria 30-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above-average cereal production forecast in 2020

Wheat import requirement forecast to decrease

Low rates of food price inflation

Harvesting of the 2020 winter grains will start in June. Being largely rainfed, cereal yields are highly variable depending on rainfall amounts and distribution.

In the eastern production areas, well-distributed rains provided favourable conditions for crop development. By contrast, in southwestern Algeria, rain distribution was less favourable.

Improved precipitation in December 2019 partially offset the soil moisture deficits due to below-average rain amounts in October and November that delayed plantings. Dry weather conditions in January 2020, coupled with above-average temperatures, brought up drought concerns. Cumulative winter rainfall has been below average, with pockets of drought constraining yield potential.

Favourable growing conditions in northeastern regions are likely to compensate for some production shortfalls in western regions that have been affected by dry weather. Overall, the 2020 cereal production is estimated at an above-average level of 4.9 million tonnes, about 20 percent below the record 2019 level. Barley production, usually grown in the highlands, is likely to decrease more than the production of wheat.

Wheat imports in 2020/21 forecast to decrease

Even in years with ample domestic production, the country relies heavily on imports of cereal grains, with common wheat being the most prominent. In the last five years, the country imported an average of about 7.8 million tonnes of mostly common wheat per year, representing about 70 percent of its domestic utilization.

Owing to the stable domestic supplies and adequate stocks, the wheat import requirements for the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are projected at 5 million tonnes, about 1.5 million tonnes below the imports of the previous year. The country imports wheat from France, Canada, Germany, the United States of America, Spain and Mexico.

Low rates of food price inflation

The annual rate of the general price inflation decreased from the already low 1.6 percent in December 2019 to negative 1 percent in January and February 2020 due to currency strengthening. On average, food accounts for about 43 percent of the total households’ expenditures. The Government provides widespread subsidies on basic food commodities.

The collapse in the prices of crude oil in March 2020 deepened the economic uncertainty and will likely weaken the currency. In response to the oil price shock, the Government announced its intention to lower current spending by 30 percent (8 percent of the GDP or USD 15 billion), while keeping wages intact and protecting health and education spending.