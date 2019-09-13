GIEWS Country Brief: Algeria 13-September-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Record cereal production gathered in 2019

Wheat import requirement forecast to remain stable

Low rates of food price inflation

Harvesting of the 2019 winter grains was completed by mid‑August. Being largely rainfed, cereal yields are highly variable depending on the rainfall amounts and distribution, both of which were deemed to be generally favourable in the 2018/19 agricultural season despite some differences between regions. Above-average rains from March through April resulted in exceptional growing conditions in northeastern regions and compensated for some production shortfalls in western regions that were affected by drier conditions.

The 2019 cereal production is estimated by the Government at about 6 million tonnes, similar to the 2018 already record level, and 50 percent above the previous five-year average (2014‑2018), which included three years of weather-constrained outputs. Previous production records were set in 2009 (5.3 million tonnes of cereals) and 2012 (5.1 million tonnes).

Even in years with ample domestic production, the country relies heavily on imports of cereal grains, with common wheat being the most prominent. In the last five years, the country imported an average of about 8 million tonnes of mostly common wheat per year, representing about 70 percent of its domestic utilization.

Owing to the improved domestic supplies, the wheat import requirements for the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are projected at 7.2 million tonnes, about 200 000 tonnes above the imports of the previous year to support the needs of the growing population. The country imports wheat from France, Canada, Germany, the United States of America, Spain and Mexico.

The annual rate of the general price inflation decreased from about the already low 2 percent between January and May 2019 to a negative 1 percent in July 2019 due to currency strengthening.

On average, food accounts for about 43 percent of the total households’ expenditures. The Government provide widespread subsidies on basic food commodities.