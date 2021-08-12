Forest fires: EU continues to channel assistance, further planes for Italy and Algeria

rance has mobilised 2 Canadair firefighting airplanes to help Algeria fight forest fires in the north and north-east of the country, following a request for assistance submitted to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 11 August 2021. The planes will deploy to the Kabylia region on 12 August 2021.

The Commission co-finances up to 75% of the transport costs of the deployment. Following the completion of their deployment to Greece, 3 other French Canadair planes will re-deploy to Italy via the Civil protection Mechanism after the latter’s request for aerial support in fighting the forest fires in the country.

In addition, the EU is also continuing firefighting operations in Greece, Albania and North Macedonia.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič welcomed this swift response, stressing that “The EU stands in solidarity with all countries battling forest fires at this difficult time. The unprecedented high temperatures are making conditions even more difficult in multiple countries. European support was swiftly mobilised and I am thankful to France for their solidarity with Algeria and Italy. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, those affected and the first responders battling against the forest fires.”

In addition, the EU's emergency Copernicus satellite has been activated to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas.