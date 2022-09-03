Forest Fires in Algeria - Situation Report, September 3, 2022

Overview

Algeria; is affected by forest fires that occur every summer, but the rate of being affected by fires increases from year to year due to climate change that causes drought and heat waves. The fires that were effective between August 17-21, 2022 in forest and urban areas in the east of Algeria; at least 43 people were killed and 200 people injured.

Since the beginning of June, around 1,240 fires across Algeria have destroyed 10,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of forest and a zoo; It has been reported that it damaged a large part of Al-Kala, which is among the most important national parks of Algeria.

A Summary of The Government of Algeria and The Algerian Red Crescent Society (ARC) Response

The Algerian government and the Algerian Red Crescent have started work in order to respond to the need for humanitarian aid caused by the fires in Algeria:

•Fires were extinguished in three provinces, including the Souk Ahras area with a population of approximately 500,000 with helicopters.

•During the fire period, the Algerian Government leased aircraft from Russia as a part of the response to the fires.

•Many roads were closed by the Government due to the fires.

•A hospital located close to the forest was evacuated.

•The Algerian Red Crescent currently continues to provide first aid services to disaster victims. In addition, they continue to work on finding missing people in the field together with rescue teams.

•The Algerian Government stated that the fires in Algeria were completely extinguished and that humanitarian aid work has been initiated for the injured and disaster victims as of the current stage.

• It has been stated that many NGOs operating in Algeria have initiated a donation campaign regarding the disaster and approximately 60 tons of aid has been delivered to those in need.

•Approximately 322.926.00.-CHF (5.990.277.30.-TL) aid was donated by the IFRC.

•To the Al-Tarf region by the Algerian Red Crescent; trucks containing first disaster relief supplies, medicine, food aid, and clothing were sent.

• Within the scope of the investigation initiated by the Algerian Ministry of Justice, 10 people who caused the fires were arrested by the gendarme.