20 Dec 2018

Forced to leave: Stories of injustice against migrants in Algeria

from Amnesty International
Published on 20 Dec 2018
BACKGROUND

Over the past two decades Algeria has become a country of transit or final destination of many nationals from West and Central Africa looking for employment opportunities in a variety of sectors, mainly construction and agriculture.

Despite the high numbers of SubSaharan migrants, asylum seekers and refugees in the country, Algeria still lacks a clear legal framework for migrant workers and does not have a law on asylum, more than fifty years after ratifying the 1951 Refugee Convention. Pending the establishment of a national asylum system in Algeria, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) conducts registration of asylum-seekers as well as refugee status determination through its office in Algiers, but registered refugees and asylum-seekers suffer inadequate protection as the Algerian authorities may not automatically recognize their status and a UNHCR card does not entitle them to a residence permit in the country.

In 2008, Algeria adopted Law No. 08-11 governing foreign nationals’ conditions of entry, stay and circulation. The law treats irregular migration as a criminal offence punishable by up to two years in prison and establishes legal procedures for migrants’ expulsion from the country. Not complying with an expulsion order is punished by up to 5 years in prison. Law No. 09-01 of 25 February 2009 amending the penal code introduced the criminal offence of illegal exit, for a citizen or a foreign national, punishable up to six months in prison. Law No. 81-10 of 1981 related to foreign nationals’ employment conditions, establishes that work permits are only granted for positions unable to be filled by an Algerian national. Moreover, foreign nationals are required to obtain a work permit before entering the country in order to be able to apply for a residency permit. The combination of these laws means that Sub-Saharan nationals who migrate to Algeria in search of work are very often undocumented, cannot regularise their position while in Algeria and are therefore at risk of prosecution, imprisonment and harassment by the authorities.

