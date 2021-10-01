Evaluation of the United Nations Population Fund Regional Interventions Action Plan for Arab States 2018 - 2021 - Evaluation Report (Final) - December 2020

Executive Summary

Background

The framework of the Regional Intervention Actions Plan (RIAP) 2018-2021 is grounded on the UNFPA Strategic Plan, 2018-2021 and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5. The implementation modalities of the RIAP 2018-2021 are based on the 2016 Quadrennial comprehensive policy review, lessons learned from the review of the RIAP 2014-2017, and the dynamic environment in the region.

Purpose and Objectives of Evaluation

The purpose of the Regional Programme Evaluation was to demonstrate accountability to stakeholders on the performance achieved; to support evidence-based decision-making; to contribute important lessons learned to the knowledge base of the organisation; and, in turn, to provide independent inputs to the next RIAP and the strategic direction of the continued role for UNFPA ASRO support to the Country Offices (COs) in the region. The audience of this evaluation was the UNFPA Arab States Regional Office, UNFPA Country Offices in the region, UNFPA HQ and the Executive Board; relevant government agencies, regional and national partners, development partners including the donors and UN agencies at regional and national levels.

The specific objectives of the RPE were to: (a) Provide an independent assessment of the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of UNFPA support and progress towards the expected outputs and outcomes set forth in the results framework of the regional programme, including in humanitarian settings; (b) provide an assessment of the role played by the UNFPA regional office in the coordination mechanisms of the United Nations Regional Team (UNDG) with a view to enhancing the United Nations collective contribution to international development results; and (c) draw key lessons from past and current cooperation and provide a set of clear and forward-looking options leading to strategic and actionable recommendations for the next programming cycle.

Regional Programme

The RIAP pursued four programme outcomes in the areas of SRHR, AY, GEWE and PD. The SRHR component had two outputs namely: (Output 1): Strengthened capacities of country offices and partners to address the unmet need for family planning through the integration of family planning/sexual and reproductive health services into the broader primary health care service package, in humanitarian and development settings, and; (Output 2): Improved capacities of country offices and partners to address sexual reproductive health-related inequities and needs of the furthest behind, including persons with disabilities, refugees, internally displaced persons and migrants. The AY component has two outputs which are: (Output 1): Increased capacity of country offices and partners to implement programmes that enable adolescents and youth, particularly girls, to make informed choices regarding their sexual and reproductive health, and development and well-being in humanitarian and development settings, and; (Output 2): Increased opportunities for adolescents and youth to exercise leadership and participate in networks that promote sustainable development, humanitarian action, as well as peace and security. The GEWE component has three outputs namely; (Output 1) Strengthened capacities of country offices, human rights entities and partner organizations to advance women and adolescent girls’ sexual and reproductive health, reproductive rights and gender equality, particularly for the furthest behind in humanitarian and development settings: (Output 2): Enhanced capacity of country offices and partners to address gender-based violence through multi-sectoral and inter-agency coordination across humanitarian and development settings: (Output 3): Strengthened capacities of country offices and partners to generate evidence to better prevent and respond to female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian and development settings.

The output of the PD component focuses on first, improved capacities of country offices and partners to utilize demographic intelligence for mainstreaming the International Conference of Population and Development- based Sustainable Development Goals into national policies and plans; and second, enhancing the capacities of country offices and partners to generate and utilize population data for monitoring and reporting on progress toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on the furthest behind in development and humanitarian settings.