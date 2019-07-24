EMI developing Risk Profile for Algiers

by Jose Mari Daclan

Effective reduction and management of disaster risk entails building the capacities of exposed populations. In building such capacities, communicating hazard and risk information, prevention and mitigation measures, is necessary. In an effort to engage a wider audience, the development of the Plan Directeur de Résilience Urbaine (Urban Resilience Master Plan) of the Wilaya of Algiers, includes the production of a Risk Profile.

The Risk Profile of Algiers (Profil de risque d’Alger) serves as a tool for communication, engagement, and sensitization on urban resilience and disaster risk reduction. It aims to communicate risks to its stakeholders in an approach that will help them understand their exposure and vulnerability to disasters and have better risk-informed decisions by: providing a visual, scientific, and succinct representation of risk through maps and illustrations; enabling a common understanding across different stakeholders of the factors that affect risk and resilience; and serving as a catalyst for discussions on possible strategies to address vulnerabilities and disaster risk in Algiers.

The document tackles the complex concepts of hazard and vulnerability in a more accessible manner by framing a temporal view of the development and transformation of Algiers across the different periods in its history leading up to how Algiers is today. This narrative provides context and grounds the discussion of the hazards and vulnerabilities it faces, thus allowing an iterative process of understanding among the readers of how these elements contribute to disaster resilience.

Not only will the Risk Profile inform the general public of the risks they face, but it will also be beneficial for public decision-making processes. Having an accessible reference will empower the local authorities and other stakeholders involved in disaster risk reduction with information that can improve existing planning and policy-making processes.

The Risk Profile was created through a collaborative effort between local and international experts and researchers, ensuring it remains anchored on the Algerian pulse and reflects the reality and nuances on the ground. The knowledge gained from the production of the Risk Profile will serve as the foundation for the risk analysis and assessment, and, consequently, the articulation of the common vision for a resilient Algiers in the development of the Risk Profile and Atlas in the succeeding phase of the project.

The development of the Plan Directeur de Résilience Urbaine (PDRU) is an ongoing partnership between the Wilaya of Algiers and Earthquakes and Megacities Initiative to develop a multisectoral plan for the reduction of the risks of natural disasters, and to strengthen the resilience of Algiers.