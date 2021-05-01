Emergency Grant Aid in Improving Cold Chain in Latin America and the Caribbean and African countries

On April 27, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 39 million US dollars to Latin America and the Caribbean and African countries that suffer from the impact of Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

This assistance will provide 31 countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean and African region with cold chain equipment including medical equipment such as cold-storage facilities and transportation, as “Last One Mile Support” to ensure vaccination in each country, through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Currently, ensuring equitable access globally including in developing countries and accelerating vaccination is the common challenge for the international community towards the goal of containing COVID-19. Japan has been contributing to formulating the COVAX Facility, an international mechanism for the procurement of vaccines, and has already made financial contribution of 200 million US dollars in total. Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid this time aims to deliver vaccines to each and every person in the all corners of developing countries, which will complement efforts of the COVAX Facility.

Based on its experience in helping to build medical supply networks that reach every corner of developing countries, Japan will continue to extend support to deploy vaccines to every person in the world with a view to containing COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

〔Recipient countries〕

(Latin America and the Caribbean: 6 countries)

Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela

(Africa: 25 countries)

Algeria, Angola ,Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe