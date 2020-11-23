Donor support for climate change initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa

Question

Who are the key donors in the climate change space in the Middle East and North Africa? Focus on ODA eligible countries include bilateral as well as multilateral finance, and single country and regional projects.

Summary

Donors in the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) climate and environment space include both bilateral donors such as France and Germany, multilateral development banks and multilateral climate funds. France and Germany are key bilateral donors to the region, supporting both single country and regional programmes. Many donors, including the EU, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan, also channel their support to climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and multilateral climate funds, notably, the Clean Technology Fund, and the Green Climate Fund. The Islamic Development Bank also plays a role in climate change initiatives, co-financing projects with the EBRD and others.

This review focuses on support to Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, the occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), Syria, Tunisia and Yemen. Key findings include: