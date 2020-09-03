CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 3 September 2020

Algeria

Sahrawi refugees living in Tindouf camps have lost over 1,700 livestock this year due to a pulmonary epidemic.

More than 50% of children and women of reproductive age in the camps suffer from anaemia, malnutrition (7.6%), or chronic malnutrition (28%).

Food insecurity is also widespread among the Sahrawi refugee population (173,6000 people), with 30% food insecure and 58% vulnerable to food insecurity ...

Costa Rica

The country currently hosts 81,000 Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers who are now facing food insecurity, loss of livelihoods and evictions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A recent rapid needs assessment of 275 households (900 people) found 63% of the surveyed households are eating only two meals a day and for 92%, food security has become the first priority need ...

Haiti

Tropical Storm Laura reached Haiti on 23 August, causing heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides especially in Sud-Est, Sud, Ouest and Nippes departments.

In numerous communes of Sud-Est department agricultural losses are extensive, estimated at 50-80% for certain crops.

Crop losses are particularly worrying in a country with six million people living below the poverty line and a deepening food security crisis ...

