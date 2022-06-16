COVID-19 vaccination in the WHO African Region - Monthly Bulletin, May 2022

As of 29 May 2022, a total of 169 million people in the African Region had been fully vaccinated, representing 14.7% of the Region’s population. One month before the milestone set for all countries to reach 70% of people fully vaccinated (30 June 2022), only two countries in the African Region have achieved this target: Seychelles and Mauritius. Twelve countries are yet to reach 10% of people fully vaccinated, including three of the most populous countries of the Region (Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and United Republic of Tanzania).Based on the average number of doses administered per day in 2022, it is projected that only Rwanda will achieve 70% of people fully vaccinated in addition to Seychelles and Mauritius. Botswana will be close, with a projected 68% of people vaccinated by end-June 2022.