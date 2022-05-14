COVID-19 vaccination in the WHO African Region - Monthly Bulletin, April 2022

The percentage of people fully vaccinated in the African Region increased from 13% at the end of March 2022 to 14.3% as of 30 April 2022. Six out of the 20 countries that had less than 10% of their population fully vaccinated in January 2022 have moved upward, surpassing 15% of their population fully vaccinated. These countries are Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Ethiopia, Kenya and Sierra Leone. The highest increase in the percentage of people fully vaccinated in the past three months was seen in Uganda, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad and Sierra Leone. These countries are among the priority countries for the multi-partner country support team initiative (Uganda, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire and Chad) or for the global COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership (Sierra Leone).