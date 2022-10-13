COVID-19 Response for Africa - monthly bulletin - Issue 7 - September 2022

The September issue of the COVID-19 Monthly bulletin highlights the stable trend of the pandemic over the past months with limited implications in terms of hospitalizations and deaths in most countries. Focus is made on the high-level discussion which which occur during the WHO/AFRO Regional Committee 72 Lome at the end of August. This issues details some of the summary and conclusions of the special event on COVID-19 with WHO leadership and other high level panelists such as ministers of health and representatives of partners.