Comprehensive Needs for COVID-19: Prevention and Response - Refugees from Western Sahara Tindouf, Algeria

SUMMARY

The COVID-19 submission for refugees from Western Sahara in camps in Algeria presents the strategy to respond to the public health needs and immediate humanitarian consequences of the epidemic in other sectors including education, food security, protection, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). This strategy aligns the collective efforts of the humanitarian community, including UN humanitarian agencies and I/NGOs to support the refugee community in managing the impact of COVID-19.

This submission seeks to mobilize support to implement the most urgent and critical activities over the next three months, and sometimes beyond, in exceptional cases.

The primary focus continues to be prevention, preparedness and treatment of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Central to the strategy are the following overall objectives:

To prevent transmission of COVID-19 amongst Sahrawi refugees in the camps; To provide adequate care for patients affected by COVID-19 and to support their families and close contacts; and To mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic and adapt programmes in the different sectors to address the needs and challenges emerging from this pandemic.

Education

• Supporting access to alternative education via production of education lessons to be broadcast and learning materials

• Establishing a distance learning project for students with no access to classes

Food Security

• Distributing basic food rations and fresh food to refugees who are food insecure and vulnerable to food insecurity and affected by the COVID-19 crisis while monitoring the market to ensure availability of basic nutritious food and stability of prices

Health and WASH

• Risk communication and community engagement:

✓ Sensitization campaigns on preventive measures against COVID-19 and public health promotion activities;

✓ Providing equipment to support Communication for Development (C4D) campaigns

• Infection Prevention and Control through:

✓ Procurement of sufficient quantities of Personal Protective Equipment and delivery of medicines

✓ Provision of hygiene materials and supplies, including distribution of soap and bleach and improving personal

hygiene

✓ Installing handwashing facilities in the camps

✓ Disinfection campaigns

✓ Distributing sanitary pads to girls and women and diapers to persons with specific needs

✓ Supporting the creation of isolation centres in each camp

✓ Capacity building for decision-makers and for staff (health and WASH)

✓ Preparation of sanitary facilities and materials

✓ Reinforcement regarding logistics and transport for the supply and distribution of medicines

✓ Strengthening sanitary solid waste management

✓ Equipping the hygiene department with the necessary tools, hygiene products, and chemical hygiene solutions

✓ Supply of ‘disinfection tunnels’ for regional hospitals

✓ Support to the central production laboratory for the production of hydroalcoholic gel

• Prevent and address the secondary impact of the outbreak

• Awareness-raising campaign for parents on the importance of immunization, and on individual basic hygiene measures

• Training of vaccination professionals on the management of the expanded vaccination program

✓ Training of matrons/midwives on the management of reproductive health and neonatal care

• Financial incentives and capacity building for health staff and staff from other sectors

• Building and equipping a referral hospital in the camps

• Strengthening the Sahrawi Information System for epidemiology control

• Triage preparation in health centres

• Strengthening of the transport for health personnel

Protection

• Supporting the Sahrawi leaders in providing psycho-social support to children and their families

• Awareness-raising activities on child protection

• Provision of goats for livelihoods and milk production for vulnerable families