Algeria - Wildfires, update (GDACS, JRC-GWIS, JRC-EFFIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)

Since 9 August, wildfires have been burning in Kabylia Region (northern Algeria). Almost 24,000 ha have burnt according to the EU Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS).

According to media reports, at least 65 people have died, the majority in the Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia provinces. Houses have burned and many have been displaced.

On 11 August, Algeria activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, requesting urgent assistance to address the wildfires. In response, France deployed two aerial firefighting aircraft (Canadairs) on 12 August to support the ground response led by the national authorities.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 11 August (EMSR533) to support the analysis of the fires in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia.