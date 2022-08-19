Algeria - Wildfires update (APS, JRC-EFFIS, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)

Wildfires continue to burn across northern and north-eastern Algeria, causing a considerate humanitarian impact.
According to the Algeria Press Service (APS) and media reports, since 15 August, at least 37 people have died (most of them in El Taref Province, north-eastern Algeria), and more than 200 others have been injured, including 10 firefighters. The affected areas include the Provinces of El Taref, Souk Ahras, Sétif Province, and Guelma.
On 18-19 August, the Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), has reported several active fires across northern Algeria.
According to GWIS, the fire danger forecast on 19-21 August is expected to be from very high to extreme over most of northern Algeria.