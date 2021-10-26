Algeria + 1 more
Algeria, Tunisia - Severe weather (Floodlist, Meteo DZ, INM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2021)
- Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting northern Algeria (in particular Algiers, Boumerdes, Chlef and Tizi Ouzou Provinces) and the neighbouring northern Tunisia (Kasserine, Manouba, Béja and Bizerte Governorates, as well as the Tunis City area) since 23 October, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- In Algeria, media report, as of 26 October, three fatalities across the Algiers Province and nearly 140 damaged houses - of which six collapsed - across the aforementioned other Provinces.
- In Tunisia, according to media reports, there are three fatalities, of which two across Kasserine Governorate and one in the Tunis City area.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over northern Tunisia and north-eastern Algeria.