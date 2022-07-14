Algeria

Status: affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)

In Algeria, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed.

International Health Regulations

Countries affected by poliovirus circulation are subject to temporary recommendations issued by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations on Poliovirus, under the auspices of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The latest report by the Committee is effective June 2022.

Travel advice

WHO's International Travel and Health recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio. Residents (and visitors for more than 4 weeks) from infected areas should receive an additional dose of OPV or inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) within 4 weeks to 12 months of travel.