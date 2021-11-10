Algeria - Severe weather (DGPC-CNI, Meteo Algerie, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

Severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, was reported on 9 November across Algeria, resulting in casualties. According to Algeria Civil Protection (DGPC-CNI) three people died, and two others were injured in Algeri Capital City. Media report that many cities in northern Algeria have been affected by flooded roads and infrastructure. Orange alerts for rain have been issued for Provinces in northern Algeria, as moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast on 10-11 November, over the same area.