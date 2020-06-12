Algeria to produce PPE with TIKA's support

North African country, Algeria will make 100,000 face masks, 2,500 suits in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) to further its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. PPE will be manufactured in Algeria's Vocational Education and Training Ministry workshops. The products, which will be made from fabric and other material provided by TIKA, will primarily be distributed among public sector employees.

The North African country has started easing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

It has so far registered 10,484 virus cases, including 732 deaths and 7,074 recoveries, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.