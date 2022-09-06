Algeria: Forest Wildfires - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRDZ008

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

More than 100 fires raged in north-eastern Algeria on the night of Sunday, August 14, 2022, affecting 14 governorates (Wilayas): Bejaia, Jijel, Souk Ahras, El Taref, Setif, Skikda, tipaza, tizi-ouzou, Guelma, Batna, Mila, Annaba, Constantine and Bordj Bou Arrerid.

The fires did not affect inhabited areas in some wilayas, while in others, the number of people affected was minimal. The list of Wilayas with the highest number of affected people is shown in the table below.

These fires resulted in the death of 44 people and caused more than 250 injuries in addition to the evacuation of the "Mother and Child" medical complex located in Souk Ahras and the displacement of more than 500 families (2,000 people).

The fires also affected the livelihoods of over 6,000 people, including farmers who have lost dozens of hectares, nearly a thousand fruit trees, and more than 400 heads of livestock (cows, sheep, etc.).

According to the figures transmitted to the ARC by the wilayas, more than 6,000 hectares were destroyed by the fires. The wilaya of Souk Ahras has lost one-third of its forests.

The Algerian government has mobilized more than 1,200 firefighters (National Civil Protection) and seven fire helicopters (National Algerian Army) in response to this disaster.

The 2021 fires broke out in the wilayas of Tizi Ouzou, Béjaïa, Bouira, Sétif, Jijel, Boumerdès, Bordj Bou Arréridj, Blida, Médéa, Khenchela, Guelma, Tébessa, Tiaret and Skikda. This year's fires have resumed in some wilayas mentioned above such as Bejaia, Jijel, Setif, Skikda, Tizi-Ouzou, Guelma and Bordj Bou Arréridj. the extent of the fires differs from one wilaya to another, for example, the fires that took place in Tiziouzou this year are less impactful than those of 2021. On the other hand those of Setif this year had more impact than those of the last. In terms of lost forest area, the losses this year are greater than those of last year.