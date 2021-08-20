Algeria: Forest Wildfires - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRDZ007

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Fires raged in north and north-east of Algeria overnight on Monday 9 August 2021, and throughout Tuesday 10 August 2021, killing at least 69 people including 28 members of the People's National Army deployed as firefighters, rescuing over 100 people in Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou. The governorates of Tizi-Ouzou, Bouira, Sétif, Khenchela, Guelma, Bejaia, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdes, Tiaret, Medea, Tebessa, Annaba, Souk Ahras, Ain Defla, Jijel, Batna, Blida and Skikda were affected by the fires.

Algeria’s National Meteorology Office forecasted extremely hot weather through 12 August in nearly a dozen wilayas (governorates), including Tizi-Ouzou. The temperature was expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius in those wilayas, which are already suffering from severe water shortages. The Algerian Government mobilized the People’s National Army, dispatched 12 fire engines, and mobilized more than 900 firefighters to put out the fires and protect people and property.

The Algerian government requested international assistance in response to the fires, including two Canadair aircrafts to respond to fires in the Tizi-Ouzou and Bejaia regions through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 11 August.