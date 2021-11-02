Algeria: Forest Wildfires - Emergency Appeal №: MDRDZ007

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 4.3 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) in delivering assistance and support to 42,500 people affected by forest fires in August 2021 for a period of 12 months. The operation will focus on the following areas: Shelter, Livelihoods & Basic Needs; Health; Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and Strengthening National Society Capacity. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this point in the evolving operation and will be adjusted in the event of further developments and more detailed assessments.

A. EVENTS TO DATE

9 – 10 August 2021: Forest fires in the north and northeast of Algeria affect 18 Governorates.

10 August 2021: Algerian Red Crescent launches an emergency operation supporting affected families with First Aid, Psychosocial Support, emergency evacuations, distribution of tents and food.

11 August 2021: The Government of Algeria requests international assistance in response to fires.

18 August 2021: IFRC launches a DREF of 265,510 CHF for 4 months to support 25,000 affected people in 18 Governorates.

30 October 2021: IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal for 4.3 million CHF over 12 months to support 42,500 people in18 Governorates.

Situation overview

Forest fires raged in north and north-east of Algeria overnight on Monday 9 August 2021, and throughout Tuesday 16 August 2021, killing at least 90 people including 33 members of the People's National Army deployed as firefighters, rescuing over 100 people in Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou1 . The governorates of Tizi-Ouzou, Bouira, Sétif, Khenchela, Guelma, Bejaia, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdes, Tiaret, Medea, Tebessa, Annaba, Souk Ahras, Ain Defla, Jijel, Batna, Blida and Skikda were later affected by the fires. The temperature in the areas affected by the fires reached 49 - 50 degrees Celsius in the affected governorates, which are already suffering from severe water shortages. The Algerian Government mobilized the People’s National Army, dispatched fire engines, and mobilized more than 900 firefighters to put out the fires and protect people and property. On 15 September 2021, several fires broke out in the evening in the mountainous region of Beni Amrane and spread to the neighbouring town of Tidjelabine (east of the province of Boumerdes)2 . Seven localized forest fires were also erupted and dealt with by the respective local responders during the month of October.