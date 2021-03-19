Algeria: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRDZ006

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Chlef Province in northern Algeria has experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday 06 March, causing the valley of Wadi Meknasa to flood including the area of the Oud Sly Commune, west of the city of Chlef. The floods caused severe damages to houses and infrastructures, sweeping away vehicles with its passengers, leading to the death of ten people washed away by the water flood including three children. The Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) played a crucial role in the response through its Search and Rescue network of volunteers in support to the civil defence efforts since the beginning.

On 06 March, specialized flood support teams consisting of 300 Civil Defence personnel specialized in search and rescue teams were deployed for search and rescue in flooded areas and under the rubble.

More than 500 families have been affected by the immense floods as the flashing mud water high levels made way through houses and markets. Among which, 280 families have left their damaged houses to seek shelter in an emergency centre set by the Ministry of Solidarity.