Algeria
Algeria - Floods (DG ECHO, Meteo DZ, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2020)
Since the beginning of September heavy rain has been affecting north and north-east Algeria (particularly Algiers Province, including the capital Algiers and Batna, Oum El Bouaghi, and Tébessa Provinces), triggering floods and causing casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 9 September, 3 fatalities, severe damaged to buildings and several roads and tunnels closed across the Algiers Province.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over north Algeria, with locally very heavy rain over northeastern Provinces.