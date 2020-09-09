Algeria

Algeria - Floods (DG ECHO, Meteo DZ, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2020)

  • Since the beginning of September heavy rain has been affecting north and north-east Algeria (particularly Algiers Province, including the capital Algiers and Batna, Oum El Bouaghi, and Tébessa Provinces), triggering floods and causing casualties and damage.

  • Media report, as of 9 September, 3 fatalities, severe damaged to buildings and several roads and tunnels closed across the Algiers Province.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over north Algeria, with locally very heavy rain over northeastern Provinces.

