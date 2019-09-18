Algeria - Flood (DZ Meteo, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, affected several regions of Algeria over the past week, causing seven fatalities in the northern Provinces.

As of 18 September, 2 people died in Sedraia Medea, 1 in Guelma, 1 in Algeris, 1 in Mila, 1 in Bechar, and 1 in Souk Ahras Province, following flood related accidents. Flood waters inundated many areas of Algiers, severely disrupting public transport.