Algeria - Flash floods (NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 14 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge (due to the low pressure system informally named "Medicane Trudy"), has been affecting northern and eastern Algeria coastal areas over the past 72 hours, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 14 November, 1 fatality occured on 12 November in Bouzeguene Town (Tizi Ouzou Province) and 3 people rescued across the same Province.
- Over the next 72 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Provinces of the country.