Algeria - Flash floods (MétéoAlgèrie, Floodlist, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 March 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting north-western Algeria (in particular the Chlef Province) since 6 March, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media reports, as of 8 March, seven fatalities and three people missing across Oud Sly Municipality (west of Chlef City, Chlef Province), due to flood-related incidents. In addition, a number of damaged houses and several closed roads (including a section of the east-west highway) were reported across the same Province.
- More than 300 civil protection agents were deployed for search and rescue operations.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over northern Algeria, particularly over the already affected north-western areas.