Algeria - Flash floods (Météo Algérie, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)
Widespread flash floods and floods, triggered by heavy rain, have occurred in some Provinces of northern Algeria since 2 May, leading to casualties and damage.
According to media reports, at least seven people have died, of which four in Médéa Province, two in Batna Province and one in M’sila Province. In addition, buildings, roads and infrastructure have been flooded across the aforementioned Provinces.
On 5-6 May, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of central and northern Algeria.