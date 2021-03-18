Algeria + 1 more
Algeria - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, CRAAG, Civil Protection of Algeria, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2021)
- An earthquake of 6.0 M (5.9 M for the Astrophysical and Geophysical Astronomy Research Center of Algeria, CRAAG) at a depth of 10 km occurred off the northern coast of Bejaia Province (northern-central Algeria) on 18 March at 00.04 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 21 km north-east of Bejaia City and 190 km east-northeast of Algiers.
- A small tsunami has been generated and was detected rather far from the epicentre, in Sardinia. A Tsunami Advisory message has been issued by the Tsunami Service Providers (INGV and CENBALT).
- The CRAAG reports seven aftershocks with magnitude up to 5.1 M in the area. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 107,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 308,000 to strong shaking.
- According to the Civil Protection of Algeria and media, some buildings have been slightly damaged but there are no reports of any casualties.
- The authorities are providing the damage assessment across the affected region. The seismic event was also felt in the capital city Algiers.