Algeria: Cold Wave - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRDZ004

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 11 January, Algeria was hit by a cold wave with heavy snow and rainfalls which further intensified on 13 January. Severe weather conditions were reported to have affected 25 out of 48 governorates of Algeria. Extreme weather has resulted in widespread chaos, leaving 8 people dead, 25 people wounded, damage to powerlines and other key infrastructure, more than 151 roads becoming unpassable due to snow and floods, and to the loss of shelter and livelihoods in more than 300 villages and communes across the country. Particularly the vulnerable families (nomads residing in tents) were affected.

Algerian RC relief efforts are targeting the twelve most affected areas, specifically in Tizi Ouzou, Medea, Setif, Bourdj Bouriridj, Batna, Bejaia Bouira, Boumerdes and Jijel northern governorates of Algeria; Oum El Bouaghi, El Bayedh and Khanchela in the high plateaus in the north-east of Algeria; and Naama governorate in the west of the country.

Extreme weather conditions continue, with a new spike on the 24 January, leaving more communities inaccessible, cut off from basic services and access to food and water. The Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) continues to monitor the situation and provide assistance through its network of active branches using its prepositioned stock.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

In response to the cold wave, ARC mobilised 17 out of its 48 branches, involving about 1,235 volunteers alerted and on standby. The first distribution of emergency food and household items to the communities was done on 24 January, based on the rapid assessment results, using items prepositioned in ARC warehouse. The President of the ARC was on the ground visiting affected areas and overseeing ARC activities. Further distributions are planned based on needs and access to the affected areas.

The ARC cooperated closely with local and national authorities and partners aiming to support up to 4,000 people by mobilizing its volunteers in the branches and staff in Headquarters for distribution of prepositioned relief items.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in the country

The IFRC Country Cluster North Africa Office, in Tunis, and the DCPRR and PMER units at IFRC MENA Regional Office, in Lebanon, are supporting ARC and will continue to monitor the situation. The Country Cluster Office will provide support to the National Society, including project and financial management, facilitating implementation of the planned relief operation.

IFRC works in coordination with the ICRC, which has been present in Algeria since the 1954 war of independence. At that time, its focus was on visiting prisoners and helping refugees in Morocco and Tunisia. Today, the ICRC’s main activity is visiting detainees. The ICRC cooperates with the ARC on several files like First Aid, dissemination of IHL/HP and Restoring Family Links (RFL). The ICRC is not providing support for this response operation.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

As per its National Emergency Plan, the Government of Algeria leads and coordinates relief activities in the country through a Crisis Committee established by the Ministry of Interior. Local authorities established their crisis committees in the affected governorates. At this stage, no external actors are responding to the cold wave; either UN or INGOs. The response is carried out by the Algerian authorities, the ARC and some small local NGOs that operate within the affected areas. The ARC forms part of the response committee and all activities are coordinated, so to avoid duplication. The Algerian Civil Protection and the People’s National Army of Algeria have deployed all available personnel and equipment to facilitate road clearance.

Needs analysis, targeting, scenario planning and risk assessment

Needs analysis

According to the Government of Algeria, about 125,000 people are affected by the cold wave. ARC has been undertaking assessments in the affected areas and sharing findings with local authorities. ARC’s rapid assessments highlighted the most affected governorates and helped to identify people in need for targeted assistance. The snow has isolated numerous communities and villages, particularly in the mountainous areas. In other areas heavy rains caused floods, and high winds damaged shelter, particularly tents, and destroyed household items and food stocks. The disaster damaged water and electric power lines and destroyed roads leaving communities vulnerable and isolated.

ARC has identified the most affected areas as Tizi Ouzou, Medea, Setif, Bourdj Bouriridj, Batna, Bejaia Bouira,

Boumerdes and Jijel, in the north; Oum El Bouaghi, El Bayedh and Khanchela, in the high plateaus in the north-east of Algeria; and Naama governorate in the west of the country. ARC has branches in the affected areas.

Targeting

This DREF allocation will be used to support 4,000 people from the most vulnerable families affected by the cold weather.

The DREF funds are intended for replenishment of the relief items already distributed by the national society from its prepositioned stock, thereby ensuring that ARC is prepared to respond to future emergencies. The beneficiary identification was carried out by ARC staff and volunteers in dialogue with local community leaders and elders. The ARC has targeted the families whose shelter has been damaged by the heavy snow fall as well as the families with elderly, sick family members, people with disabilities and those with babies and small children. Targeting will also prioritise the families with low household income, single-headed households or those who have lost their livelihoods or means of production.

Operation Risk Assessment

On 25 January, the National Office of Meteorology (ONM) announced, in a special weather report, the snowfalls accompanied by heavy rain showers are expected to continue over the central and eastern governorates of the country.

In addition, strong winds are expected to impact the governorates of Tebessa, Khenchela, M'sila Ouragla, El Oued, Biskra, Jijel, Skikda, Annaba, Gulema, Batna, Um El Bouaghi, El Tarf, Souk Ahras and Bejaia.

ARC is working closely with local authorities, in coordination with the governmental Civil Protection agency and the People’s National Army of Algeria, sharing details of its planned distributions to help ensure physical access to the affected communities, in spite of the continuing severe weather conditions. ARC is also a member of the response committee which coordinates all activities, so as to avoid duplication.

Protection, Gender and Inclusion

ARC has a strong commitment to address gender inequalities in the ongoing response, which is grounded in experience acquired through its flagship gender and diversity programming. ARC staff and volunteers will monitor protection issues in the communities which they serve and will ensure that a referral pathway is established for all identified cases.

Community engagement and accountability Community accountability and feedback mechanisms will be integrated into the operation to ensure that people have access to timely and accurate information on the nature and scope of the services provided by ARC, specifically the shelter assistance. The ARC plans to undertake a beneficiary satisfaction survey leaning on its previous experience in this type of surveys. A DREF review and lessons learned workshop will be undertaken at the end of the operation. The IFRC regional PMER Unit will provide technical support, if required.