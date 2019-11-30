30 Nov 2019

YMCA Kosovo support Albanian families after deadly earthquake

Report
from Young Men's Christian Association
Published on 30 Nov 2019

On 26 November, an earthquake severely hit Durres in Albania. Around 50 people died and more than 900 were injured. Many families have lost their homes. As a result, many people are crossing the border into neighbouring Kosovo, where they can find temporary shelters in camps. For instance, in one day, the border city of Gjakova welcomed over 200 people.

YMCA Kosovo has been securing resources, such as premises, vehicles and staff members to support the transportation and logistics. As this is winter season, they also provide hygiene supplies, clothes, food and wood for heating. It is expected for these families to stay in Kosovo over the next few months and YMCA will continue to support them through this period.

The staff in YMCA Albania are all safe but still bearing with the trauma.

