World Vision Albania Earthquake Response Situation Report November 26 – December 24, 2019

Highlights:

Since 26th of November, World Vision Albania (WVA) coordinated support and efforts for assisting the affected populations in the affected areas, with Government of Albania (GoA), International Organizations (I/NGOs) and local and national Non-Government organizations (NGOs).

Rapid Assessment to identify needs in affected areas conducted in less than a week through WV staff and volunteers (students of the Social Sciences Faculty, University of Tirana). Basic Rapid Assessment Tool (BRAT) used in interviews with 511 households comprised of a total of 2,460 members and 7 community leaders. Report shared on December 11th with Inter-ministerial Committee on Emergency (reps. from GoA, INGOs, and NGOs).

Following the rapid assessment, a nine month Emergency Response Plan was compiled, shared for feedback and approved by WVA National Director (ND).

WVA is active contributor in all emergency coordination platforms called by the government or the EU Civic Protection and will continue to do so as needed.