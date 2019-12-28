28 Dec 2019

World Vision Albania Earthquake Response Situation Report November 26 – December 24, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 24 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (253.27 KB)

Highlights:

  • Since 26th of November, World Vision Albania (WVA) coordinated support and efforts for assisting the affected populations in the affected areas, with Government of Albania (GoA), International Organizations (I/NGOs) and local and national Non-Government organizations (NGOs).

  • Rapid Assessment to identify needs in affected areas conducted in less than a week through WV staff and volunteers (students of the Social Sciences Faculty, University of Tirana). Basic Rapid Assessment Tool (BRAT) used in interviews with 511 households comprised of a total of 2,460 members and 7 community leaders. Report shared on December 11th with Inter-ministerial Committee on Emergency (reps. from GoA, INGOs, and NGOs).

  • Following the rapid assessment, a nine month Emergency Response Plan was compiled, shared for feedback and approved by WVA National Director (ND).

  • WVA is active contributor in all emergency coordination platforms called by the government or the EU Civic Protection and will continue to do so as needed.

  • WVA is co-leading the Protection working group with UNICEF, and an active member of the Education, Shelter/NFI, and CASH working groups.

