World Vision Albania Earthquake Response: Rapid Assessment Report, December 2019

This report provides a snapshot of the situation in the areas affected by the earthquake where World Vision Albania (WVA) is present with its long-term programmes Durres, Kamez, Kurbin and Lezha municipalities.

The survey instruments used in this rapid assessment are validated for use for assessing natural disaster situations. The instruments include: (i) the Basic Rapid Assessment Tool (BRAT) containing eight sections exploring the damages and needs of affected population from the disaster; and (ii) the Community Leader/ Key Stakeholders Rapid Assessment Interview. The BRAT survey was translated and adapted in the Albanian language. The survey was administered through android tablets using ODK-based KoBo collect platform. Ethical considerations and informed consent were applied with all respondents.

Simple random sampling was applied for this assessment. When available, lists of affected populations from WVA programme areas or identified by the emergency teams were consulted to determine the sites for data collection. Overall, 511 HHs comprised of a total of 2,460 members and 7 CL interviews were conducted.