19 Dec 2019

World Vision Albania Earthquake Response: Rapid Assessment Report, December 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (991.4 KB)

This report provides a snapshot of the situation in the areas affected by the earthquake where World Vision Albania (WVA) is present with its long-term programmes Durres, Kamez, Kurbin and Lezha municipalities.

The survey instruments used in this rapid assessment are validated for use for assessing natural disaster situations. The instruments include: (i) the Basic Rapid Assessment Tool (BRAT) containing eight sections exploring the damages and needs of affected population from the disaster; and (ii) the Community Leader/ Key Stakeholders Rapid Assessment Interview. The BRAT survey was translated and adapted in the Albanian language. The survey was administered through android tablets using ODK-based KoBo collect platform. Ethical considerations and informed consent were applied with all respondents.

Simple random sampling was applied for this assessment. When available, lists of affected populations from WVA programme areas or identified by the emergency teams were consulted to determine the sites for data collection. Overall, 511 HHs comprised of a total of 2,460 members and 7 CL interviews were conducted.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.