21 Dec 2019

UNICEF Albania Earthquake Situation Report # 4

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 20 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

Highlights December 13, 2019

  • UNICEF continues to strengthen and expand programming with the Government of Albania (GoA) and NGO partners to provide age-appropriate activities and capacity building for partners in the humanitarian response.

  • Since November 27, 2019, UNICEF has helped some 1,400 children to benefit from quality specialized child protection and education support.

  • At the request of the GoA, UNICEF and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth (MoESY) co-lead the work on a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for the Education Sector.

  • UNICEF leads the Child Protection coordination working group in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP), which addresses the overall quality of emergency protection services and is developing mid- to long-term plans for the recovery phase.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

51 (including 6 children)
# of casualties

913
# of people injured

30,000
# of people directly affected

14,000
# of people displaced

36
# of schools severely damaged

24
# of health facilities severely damaged

Funding gap: US 850,000
for emergency response

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Four weeks after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the impact and priority needs of the population are clearer, with initial sectoral response plans integrated into a wider overall strategy of the GoA in coordination with development partners. The ongoing PDNA exercise will further fine-tune the GoA overall response and recovery strategy.

The population of the three most affected regions (Durrës, Lezhë and Tiranë) is 1,293,050, among which 309,319 are children. Although the official number of the affected population is not assessed yet, it is estimated that about 30,000 people have been impacted by the earthquake. More than 14,000 people remain displaced, living in government-managed collective camps, hotels, spontaneous sites, and with host families in both urban and rural settings. Authorities are bringing the needed assistance to the official camps and hotels; however, the spontaneous sites, especially in rural areas, remain insufficiently attended and assessed.

Assessing the damage to buildings in the affected areas remains the GoA’s top priority. The EU Civil Protection Team, UN and UNDAC, in cooperation with representatives of the GoA, are engaged in the assessment. The extent of the structural damage has also increased. About 14,900 buildings have been inspected so far and almost 2,470 buildings have been identified as uninhabitable. According to the GoA, 36 schools and 24 health facilities have been severely damaged. It is considered that these are not the final numbers. The total economic damage (capital stock) is estimated at $820 million.

